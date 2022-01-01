Gnocchi in Bozeman
Bozeman restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Blacksmith Italian
Blacksmith Italian
290 W Kagy Blvd suite c, Bozeman
|Gnocchi with Beef Cheeks
|$34.00
House Made Ricotta Gnocchi/ Braised Beef Cheeks/ Greens/ Tomato Sugo/ Parmesan Reggiano
More about Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out
Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out
1313 Harper Drive, Erie
|Gnocchi with Meatballs & Marinara- served with one side & roll with butter
|$11.00
|Asiago Gnocchi- with artichokes & spinach. Served with one side and roll with butter
|$11.00
served over asiago cream sauce, spinach artichoke and tomato with side salad and roll
|D4 Gnocchi with Meatballs & Marinara
|$38.00