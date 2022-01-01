Gnocchi in Bozeman

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bozeman restaurants that serve gnocchi

Blacksmith Italian image

 

Blacksmith Italian

290 W Kagy Blvd suite c, Bozeman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi with Beef Cheeks$34.00
House Made Ricotta Gnocchi/ Braised Beef Cheeks/ Greens/ Tomato Sugo/ Parmesan Reggiano
More about Blacksmith Italian
Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out image

 

Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out

1313 Harper Drive, Erie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gnocchi with Meatballs & Marinara- served with one side & roll with butter$11.00
Asiago Gnocchi- with artichokes & spinach. Served with one side and roll with butter$11.00
served over asiago cream sauce, spinach artichoke and tomato with side salad and roll
D4 Gnocchi with Meatballs & Marinara$38.00
More about Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out

