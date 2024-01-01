Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Bozeman

Bozeman restaurants
Bozeman restaurants that serve lobsters

Blacksmith Italian image

 

Blacksmith Italian

290 W Kagy Blvd suite c, Bozeman

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Corn Arancini$23.00
Blackened Spiced Sweet Corn, Cojita Filled Risotto Fritters, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Cilantro, Jalapeño Aioli.
Lobster Chowder$21.00
Nova Scotia Lobster, Organic Potatoes, Corn, Pancetta, Seafood & Saffron broth, Heavy Cream
Lobster Arancini$23.00
Risotto Fritters Stuffed with Gourmet Mushrooms & Vintage Fontina/ Pecorino Romano/ Roasted Garlic & Truffle Aioli VG
More about Blacksmith Italian
Consumer pic

 

Tanglewood Grill & Tap -

730 Boardwalk Avenue, Bozeman

TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac$36.00
claw and knuckle meat, pearl couscous, fontina cheese, garlic bread crumb
More about Tanglewood Grill & Tap -

