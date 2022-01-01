Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Bozeman

Bozeman restaurants
Bozeman restaurants that serve pork chops

Urban Kitchen image

STEAKS

Urban Kitchen

5 W Mendenhall Street, Bozeman

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
16oz Grilled Montana Pork Chop$34.00
mashed potatoes, truffle cream corn, spiced bbq and iconic hot sauce
More about Urban Kitchen
Item pic

 

Montana's Rib & Chop House

2159 Burke Street, Bozeman, Bozeman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop$28.95
14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House

