Pork chops in Bozeman

Urban Kitchen
5 W Mendenhall Street, Bozeman
|16oz Grilled Montana Pork Chop
|$34.00
mashed potatoes, truffle cream corn, spiced bbq and iconic hot sauce
Montana's Rib & Chop House
2159 Burke Street, Bozeman, Bozeman
|Pork Chop
|$28.95
14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter