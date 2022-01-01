Salmon in Bozeman
Bozeman restaurants that serve salmon
Freshies
290 West Kagy Blvd Ste A, Bozeman
|Salmon Warm Bowl
|$19.00
Salmon, Sliced Avocado, Edamame, Roasted Broccoli, and Pickled Carrots over warm Brown Rice in a bowl.
Montana's Rib & Chop House
2159 Burke Street, Bozeman, Bozeman
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives