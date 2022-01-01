Scallops in Bozeman
Bozeman restaurants that serve scallops
Urban Kitchen
5 W Mendenhall Street, Bozeman
|Seared Sea Scallops w/Spinach Pesto Risotto
|$38.00
spinach pesto risotto, asparagus, tomatoes, truffle oil, sage brown butter sauce
Montana's Rib & Chop House
2159 Burke Street, Bozeman, Bozeman
|Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo
|$24.95
A huge portion of linguini tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.