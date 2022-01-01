Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Bozeman

Bozeman restaurants that serve scallops

Urban Kitchen image

STEAKS

Urban Kitchen

5 W Mendenhall Street, Bozeman

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Sea Scallops w/Spinach Pesto Risotto$38.00
spinach pesto risotto, asparagus, tomatoes, truffle oil, sage brown butter sauce
More about Urban Kitchen
Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo image

 

Montana's Rib & Chop House

2159 Burke Street, Bozeman, Bozeman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo$24.95
A huge portion of linguini tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House

