Steak salad in Bozeman
Bozeman restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
Montana's Rib & Chop House
2159 Burke Street, Bozeman, Bozeman
|Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out
Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out
1313 Harper Drive, Erie
|Steak Cobb Salad- Bacon, hard boiled egg, dry bleu cheese, avocado, tomato & cucumber
|$13.50
Bacon, hard boiled egg, dry bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, & cucumber
|The State Street Steak Salad- with mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & fries
|$13.00
Mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & fries