The Galloping Gourmet at Black Prong

Southern Fusion - Southern roots combined with global and international influences

450 Southeast Co Road 337

Popular Items

Three Cheese Sour Cream Biscuit$2.50
GG's Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
2 eggs of your choice, maple glazed bacon, white American cheese,
caramelized onions, red chili mayo on a soft toasted bun
Muffin of the Day$4.00
Cajun Style Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Scrambled eggs, red beans, house smoked pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, Guajillo chili salsa rolled in a warm flour tortilla
Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel$8.00
Crispy tater tots, provolone cheese on a toasted everything bagel
Creamy Ripe Avocado Toast$8.00
Our freshly baked sourdough, fresh squeezed lime, Tabasco, Mexican crema, with or without an egg
Honest Tea$3.00
Green Eggs & Ham Tostada$7.00
2 scrambled eggs, sautéed organic spinach, red bean- green onion hummus, pimento cheese, crunchy corn tortilla, salsa verde
Bagel & All The Fixens$9.50
Our house smoked salmon, sliced red onion, fresh ripe tomato, scallion jalapeno cream cheese
GG's Breakfast Bowl$8.00
Crispy tater tots, sauteed spinach, onion and tomato, your choice of eggs, with melted cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon sausage gravy, fresh avocado
Location

450 Southeast Co Road 337

Bronson FL

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
