Barista Parlor

610 Magazine St • $$

Avg 3.8 (532 reviews)

Popular Items

Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit$11.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Porter Road Sausage + Egg + Cheese Biscuit$11.00
House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Egg / White Cheddar.
BEC Bagel$10.00
Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Porter Road Sausage + Jam Biscuit$8.00
House Made Biscuit / Porter Road Butcher's BP Sausage / Fig Jam
Cortado - 4oz$4.75
Egg + Cheese Biscuit$9.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
Bagel$5.00
Build your own bagel.
Biscuit + Jam$4.00
SEASONAL JAM: Fig
Topo Chico$3.00
Americano$4.50
Hot Water + Espresso
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

610 Magazine St

Nashville TN

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

