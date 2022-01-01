Go
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village

1817 21st Ave S

Popular Items

S+E+C Biscuit$11.00
Honey Lavender
Espresso / Milk / Honey / Lavender / Vanilla
Bourbon Vanilla
Milk / Espresso / Vanilla
Whiskey Caramel
Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce
Masala Chai Latte$5.25
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate
12oz Drip$4.00
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
Cold Brew$5.00
Cold-brewed coffee served over ice.
B+E+C Biscuit$11.00
Scrambled Egg Burrito$11.00
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
Location

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
