Barista Parlor

1200 Clinton St #25

Popular Items

Bourbon Vanilla
Milk / Espresso / Vanilla
Mocha
Milk / Espresso / Chocolate Ganache
Sparkling$2.50
Espresso + Milk
Bagel$5.00
Build your own bagel.
Superfood Latte$5.00
Oat Milk / Vanilla Syrup / Your Choice of Superfood.
Iced Black Tea$4.00
CBDreamsicle Cold Brew$9.00
Cold Brew / Orange / Vanilla / 30mg CBD
Headless Horseman$6.75
Mexican coke / espresso / cherry / lime
Whiskey Caramel
Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce
See full menu

Location

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

