Bean & Rose - Hollywood

House of the Rose Latte.

2028 Harrison Street Suite 101

Popular Items

Turkey Club Sandwich$8.95
Sliced turkey, fresh sliced tomato, arugula, Swiss cheese and spicy mayo.
Build Your Own$4.95
The BEC$9.95
Two slices of thick cut bacon, scrambled eggs, and American cheese.
Sausage Hash$9.95
2 turkey breakfast patties, 1 golden hash brown patty and American cheese.
Ham and Swiss Melt$8.50
Ham and Swiss cheese.
Carrot Cake Jar$6.95
Latte$5.75
Two shots of espresso, 10oz of your choice of steamed milk.
Lox Red Onion$8.95
Smoked Salmon (Lox), cream cheese, red onions and capers.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken strips, caesar dressing and a blend of parmesan cheese.
Cheesy Chive$8.50
Scrambled eggs with chives, and American cheese.
Hollywood FL

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
