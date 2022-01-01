Go
Brack's Kitchen

Brack’s Kitchen improves your life and your thoughts with healthy food that delivers bold tastes. We give you new outlooks with the best healthy food in Atlanta to help brighten your day.

SALADS

3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B • $$

Avg 4.8 (465 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl$10.99
Highway 29$13.29
Steak And Gravy$16.29
Kale Caesar$15.99
Brack’s Fresh Catch$15.99
Chicken And Falafel$14.49
Ali’s Chopped$14.49
Mexicali Grill$14.49
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Saturday In The Park$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Credit Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
