Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bradenton Beach

Go
Bradenton Beach restaurants
Toast

Bradenton Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

Peach's 7 Holmes Beach

3240 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Grill$11.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with a blend of cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled bun
More about Peach's 7 Holmes Beach
Wicked Cantina image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Cantina - Bradenton Beach

101 7th St N, Bradenton Beach

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO PLATE*$13.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.70
SIDE: GRILLED CHICKEN*$6.95
More about Wicked Cantina - Bradenton Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton Beach

Chicken Tenders

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Omelettes

Egg Sandwiches

Pancakes

French Toast

Burritos

Map

More near Bradenton Beach to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (365 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (649 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (481 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston