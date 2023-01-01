Grilled chicken in Bradenton Beach
Bradenton Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Peach's 7 Holmes Beach
3240 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach
|Chicken Grill
|$11.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, topped with a blend of cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a grilled bun
Wicked Cantina - Bradenton Beach
101 7th St N, Bradenton Beach
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACO PLATE*
|$13.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.70
|SIDE: GRILLED CHICKEN*
|$6.95