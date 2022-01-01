Tacos in Bradenton Beach
Bradenton Beach restaurants that serve tacos
More about Wicked Cantina
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Cantina
101 7th St N, Bradenton Beach
|Grouper Taco Plate
|$15.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with light, crispy beer battered grouper or grilled grouper. Topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. (spicy item).
|Wicked Taco
|$2.95
Crispy corn taco shell filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato.
More about Beach House
Beach House
200 Gulf Dr. North, Bradenton Beach
|BH Beach Burger
|$17.00
Build your own with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese, Bacon, served on a House-Made Bun with Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion and Tomato
|Fish Dip
|$16.00
Fresh Pico De Gallo, Capers, Red Onions, Pickled Organic Vegetables, and House-Made Hemp Crisps & Crostini
|Clam Chow Cup
|$6.00
Traditional New England style, rich & creamy