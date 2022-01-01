Tacos in Bradenton Beach

Toast

Bradenton Beach restaurants that serve tacos

Grouper Taco Plate image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Cantina

101 7th St N, Bradenton Beach

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
Grouper Taco Plate$15.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with light, crispy beer battered grouper or grilled grouper. Topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. (spicy item).
Wicked Taco$2.95
Crispy corn taco shell filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato.
Beach House image

 

Beach House

200 Gulf Dr. North, Bradenton Beach

No reviews yet
BH Beach Burger$17.00
Build your own with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese, Bacon, served on a House-Made Bun with Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion and Tomato
Fish Dip$16.00
Fresh Pico De Gallo, Capers, Red Onions, Pickled Organic Vegetables, and House-Made Hemp Crisps & Crostini
Clam Chow Cup$6.00
Traditional New England style, rich & creamy
