Bradenton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Bradenton
Beef 'O' Brady's
4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
PIER 22
1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Bruschetta Flatbread
|$13.00
tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, arugula, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
|New York Cheese Cake
|$8.00
Queens, NY cream cheese filling on a graham cracker crust with a fresh berry coulis
|New England Clam Chowder - BOWL
|$8.00
creamy chowder filled with fresh clams, potatoes and vegetables, served with oyster crackers
Beef 'O' Brady's
1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
|Popular items
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|Popular items
|CLASSIC CHEESE
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
|WINGER
|$13.00
Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese
|SAUSAGE & MEATBALL
|$13.00
Italian sausage, meatballs, fried mozzarella, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
3 Keys Brewing
2505 Manatee Avenue E., Bradenton
|Popular items
|SAY CHEEZE
|$13.00
choice of aged cheddar, American, provolone, pepper jack, baby Swiss or blue cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles
|3 KEYS BEER BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS
|$14.00
Flaky white cod, house made batter, fries and house made tartar sauce
|3 LITTLE PIGGIES
|$15.00
pepperoni, sausage, candied bacon, onion
GROVE
10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch
|Popular items
|Stuffed Chicken
|$36.00
pan fried chicken breast, bacon, herbed cream cheese, poblano cream sauce
|GROVE House Salad
|$32.00
spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
|Tuscan Vegetable Pasta
|$44.00
Grilled marinated vegetables, spinach, olive oil, garlic, linguini