Bradenton American restaurants you'll love

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (1758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
PIER 22 image

 

PIER 22

1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta Flatbread$13.00
tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, arugula, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
New York Cheese Cake$8.00
Queens, NY cream cheese filling on a graham cracker crust with a fresh berry coulis
New England Clam Chowder - BOWL$8.00
creamy chowder filled with fresh clams, potatoes and vegetables, served with oyster crackers
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC image

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
WINGER$13.00
Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese
SAUSAGE & MEATBALL$13.00
Italian sausage, meatballs, fried mozzarella, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
3 Keys Brewing image

 

3 Keys Brewing

2505 Manatee Avenue E., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SAY CHEEZE$13.00
choice of aged cheddar, American, provolone, pepper jack, baby Swiss or blue cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles
3 KEYS BEER BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS$14.00
Flaky white cod, house made batter, fries and house made tartar sauce
3 LITTLE PIGGIES$15.00
pepperoni, sausage, candied bacon, onion
GROVE image

 

GROVE

10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Chicken$36.00
pan fried chicken breast, bacon, herbed cream cheese, poblano cream sauce
GROVE House Salad$32.00
spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Tuscan Vegetable Pasta$44.00
Grilled marinated vegetables, spinach, olive oil, garlic, linguini
Caddy's Bradenton image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Caddy's Bradenton

801 Riverside Drive E, Bradenton

Avg 3.2 (359 reviews)
Takeout
