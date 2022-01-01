Bradenton breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Bradenton
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Keto Skillet
|$14.25
4 AA Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese. Hold the carbs, no Potatoes and the Toast. Served with sliced Tomatoes.
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$12.75
Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread topped with 2 AA Poached Eggs, diced Tomato, Avocado,fresh Chives. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup.
|Fruit Pancakes
|$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
Atria Cafe
4120 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, BRADENTON
|Popular items
|LATTE
|$5.00
DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH MILK OF CHOICE; HOT OR ICED.
ALL SYRUPS ARE HOUSE MADE
|THE RUSTIC
|$8.00
OUR SIGNATURE LOAF! BURNISHED CRISPY CRUST + TENDER YIELDING CRUMB
***If you would like to order more than 2 loaves of bread, please give us a call before you place your order 941-751-1016. Thanks!***
|KIDACCINO
|$1.00
STEAMED MILK + FLAVOR OPTIONS
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery
4650 FL-64US, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Meatball Wedge
|$7.99
Grampy's famous Meatballs with melted provolone and Grampy's homemade marinara
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Egg, Chorizo sausage, bacon, pepper, mushroom, onion and jack cheese melted wrapped and ready to indulge
|3 Egg Omelette
|$5.99
Build your own omelette, however you want it!