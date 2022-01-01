Bradenton sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Bradenton

Skillets image

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Keto Skillet$14.25
4 AA Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese. Hold the carbs, no Potatoes and the Toast. Served with sliced Tomatoes.
Smashed Avocado Toast$12.75
Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread topped with 2 AA Poached Eggs, diced Tomato, Avocado,fresh Chives. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup.
Fruit Pancakes$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
More about Skillets
Casa Di Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.49
Our homemade mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce (orders of 6)
DOUBLE (20) WINGS$25.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
SINGLE (10) WINGS$14.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
More about Casa Di Pizza
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

4650 FL-64US, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Wedge$7.99
Grampy's famous Meatballs with melted provolone and Grampy's homemade marinara
Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Egg, Chorizo sausage, bacon, pepper, mushroom, onion and jack cheese melted wrapped and ready to indulge
3 Egg Omelette$5.99
Build your own omelette, however you want it!
More about Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

