Bradenton sandwich spots you'll love
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Keto Skillet
|$14.25
4 AA Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese. Hold the carbs, no Potatoes and the Toast. Served with sliced Tomatoes.
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$12.75
Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread topped with 2 AA Poached Eggs, diced Tomato, Avocado,fresh Chives. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup.
|Fruit Pancakes
|$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton
|Popular items
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.49
Our homemade mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce (orders of 6)
|DOUBLE (20) WINGS
|$25.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
|SINGLE (10) WINGS
|$14.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery
4650 FL-64US, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Meatball Wedge
|$7.99
Grampy's famous Meatballs with melted provolone and Grampy's homemade marinara
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Egg, Chorizo sausage, bacon, pepper, mushroom, onion and jack cheese melted wrapped and ready to indulge
|3 Egg Omelette
|$5.99
Build your own omelette, however you want it!