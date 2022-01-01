Bradenton pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Bradenton restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Bradenton

Joey D's image

 

Joey D's

6401 Manatee Ave, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*16" MARGHERITA PIZZA$21.99
Fresh basil, fresh tomato, ricotta cheese, olive oil and a hint of garlic.
*14" RONNIE D'S FAVORITE PIZZA$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and green peppers.
*14" WHITE PIZZA$19.99
Spinach, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
More about Joey D's
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN WINGS$14.95
10 wings served with your choice dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, grated cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing.
DINNER PASTA$14.95
Choice of pasta with your choice of meatballs, sausage, meat sauce, or tomato sauce.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
Casa Di Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.49
Our homemade mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce (orders of 6)
DOUBLE (20) WINGS$25.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
SINGLE (10) WINGS$14.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
More about Casa Di Pizza
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC image

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
WINGER$13.00
Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese
SAUSAGE & MEATBALL$13.00
Italian sausage, meatballs, fried mozzarella, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Oak & Stone - Bradenton image

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FUN GUY$13.00
Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
WHITE$12.00
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bradenton

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Garlic Knots

Nachos

French Fries

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Bradenton to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet

Ellenton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston