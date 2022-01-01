Bradenton pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Bradenton
Joey D's
6401 Manatee Ave, Bradenton
|Popular items
|*16" MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$21.99
Fresh basil, fresh tomato, ricotta cheese, olive oil and a hint of garlic.
|*14" RONNIE D'S FAVORITE PIZZA
|$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and green peppers.
|*14" WHITE PIZZA
|$19.99
Spinach, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|Popular items
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$14.95
10 wings served with your choice dressing.
|CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, grated cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing.
|DINNER PASTA
|$14.95
Choice of pasta with your choice of meatballs, sausage, meat sauce, or tomato sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton
|Popular items
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.49
Our homemade mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce (orders of 6)
|DOUBLE (20) WINGS
|$25.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
|SINGLE (10) WINGS
|$14.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|Popular items
|CLASSIC CHEESE
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
|WINGER
|$13.00
Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese
|SAUSAGE & MEATBALL
|$13.00
Italian sausage, meatballs, fried mozzarella, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton
|Popular items
|FUN GUY
|$13.00
Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula
|CLASSIC CHEESE
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
|WHITE
|$12.00
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.