Bradenton seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Bradenton

The Saucy Crawfish image

The Saucy Crawfish

3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.3 (761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ultimate Seafood Pasta (Shrimp, Mussel, and Scallop)$15.00
Shrimp, scallop, and mussels with garlic butter sauce and pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
Snow Crab$12.50
Snow Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Shrimp (HEAD OFF)$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
PIER 22 image

 

PIER 22

1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Flatbread$13.00
tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, arugula, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
New York Cheese Cake$8.00
Queens, NY cream cheese filling on a graham cracker crust with a fresh berry coulis
New England Clam Chowder - BOWL$8.00
creamy chowder filled with fresh clams, potatoes and vegetables, served with oyster crackers
GROVE image

 

GROVE

10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed Chicken$36.00
pan fried chicken breast, bacon, herbed cream cheese, poblano cream sauce
GROVE House Salad$32.00
spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Tuscan Vegetable Pasta$44.00
Grilled marinated vegetables, spinach, olive oil, garlic, linguini
Caddy's Bradenton image

Caddy's Bradenton

801 Riverside Drive E, Bradenton

Avg 3.2 (359 reviews)
Takeout
