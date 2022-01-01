Bradenton seafood restaurants you'll love
The Saucy Crawfish
3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
Ultimate Seafood Pasta (Shrimp, Mussel, and Scallop)
|$15.00
Shrimp, scallop, and mussels with garlic butter sauce and pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
Snow Crab
|$12.50
Snow Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Shrimp (HEAD OFF)
|$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
PIER 22
1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton
Bruschetta Flatbread
|$13.00
tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, arugula, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
New York Cheese Cake
|$8.00
Queens, NY cream cheese filling on a graham cracker crust with a fresh berry coulis
New England Clam Chowder - BOWL
|$8.00
creamy chowder filled with fresh clams, potatoes and vegetables, served with oyster crackers
GROVE
10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch
Stuffed Chicken
|$36.00
pan fried chicken breast, bacon, herbed cream cheese, poblano cream sauce
GROVE House Salad
|$32.00
spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Tuscan Vegetable Pasta
|$44.00
Grilled marinated vegetables, spinach, olive oil, garlic, linguini