Asian salad in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve asian salad

Del Webb Lake House Lakewood Ranch Fl - 6919 Del Webb Blvd.

6919 Del Webb Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Asian Salad$9.00
Spinach, carrots, cabbage, almonds, celery, oranges, sesame seeds, green onion, bell peppers, chow mein noodles, & mandarin dressing.
More about Del Webb Lake House Lakewood Ranch Fl - 6919 Del Webb Blvd.
Crop Juice - University

8211 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton

ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD$14.00
salad: romaine, purple cabbage / dressing: peanut butter, orange juice, coconut aminos, lime, cold pressed ginger juice, garlic, coconut nectar, sea salt / toppings: red bell peppers, green onions, carrots, cashews, cilantro, sesame seeds
More about Crop Juice - University

