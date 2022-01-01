Asian salad in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve asian salad
More about Del Webb Lake House Lakewood Ranch Fl - 6919 Del Webb Blvd.
Del Webb Lake House Lakewood Ranch Fl - 6919 Del Webb Blvd.
6919 Del Webb Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
|Asian Salad
|$9.00
Spinach, carrots, cabbage, almonds, celery, oranges, sesame seeds, green onion, bell peppers, chow mein noodles, & mandarin dressing.
More about Crop Juice - University
Crop Juice - University
8211 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton
|ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD
|$14.00
salad: romaine, purple cabbage / dressing: peanut butter, orange juice, coconut aminos, lime, cold pressed ginger juice, garlic, coconut nectar, sea salt / toppings: red bell peppers, green onions, carrots, cashews, cilantro, sesame seeds