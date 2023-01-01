Blt salad in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve blt salad
Skillets Restaurant
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Avocado BLT Salad
|$0.00
Crispy fresh Romaine, chopped Smokehouse Bacon, diced Tomatoes, and Scallions, tossed with Ranch and topped with sliced Avocado.
Peach's 10 SR64
5240 Florida 64, Bradenton
|Chicken BLT Salad
|$9.29
A generous scoop of our homemade chicken salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg
|1/2 Chicken BLT Salad
|$4.69
A generous scoop of our homemade chicken salad on tossed greens, diced bacon, tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg