Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Bradenton

Go
Bradenton restaurants
Toast

Bradenton restaurants that serve bruschetta

Consumer pic

 

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$12.00
cheesy breadsticks topped with diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
More about Scuderia Italian Cuisine
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BRUSCHETTA ALLA ITALIANA$9.95
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, onions and extra virgin olive oil on grilled Italian bread.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
PIER 22 image

 

PIER 22

1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Flatbread$13.00
tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, arugula, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
More about PIER 22

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Mussels

Clam Chowder

Sashimi

Brisket

French Toast

Burritos

Chicken Teriyaki

Map

More near Bradenton to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston