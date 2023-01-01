Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC image

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC - 5405 University Pkwy #101

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
O&S OG BUFFALO WINGS$16.00
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC - 5405 University Pkwy #101
Consumer pic

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton - 1201 1st Ave. W.

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
O&S OG BUFFALO WINGS$16.00
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton - 1201 1st Ave. W.

