Calamari in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve calamari

Apollonia Grill - UTC image

 

Apollonia Grill

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$14.99
Fried crispy, aioli sauce, marinara and lemon.
More about Apollonia Grill
Consumer pic

 

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$14.00
Lightly breaded and fried, served with lemon, and our home-made marinara
More about Scuderia Italian Cuisine
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Saucy Crawfish

3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.3 (761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$12.00
Golden crispy fried calamari. Comes with a side of fries.
More about The Saucy Crawfish
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CALAMARI FRITTI$11.95
Lightly dusted calamari fried and served with our classic tomato sauce.
CALAMARI FRA DIAVOLO$18.95
Tender calamari with a spicy marinara sauce, or classic marinara sauce. Over pasta.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CALAMARI$13.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CALAMARI$13.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton
Item pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$12.49
Dusted with a spicy breading, lightly fried and served with homemade marinara.
Calamari Salad$13.50
Our fresh calamari dusted with spicy breading and lightly fried. Served atop romaine lettuce and tossed with parmesan cheese and wasabi ranch dressing.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$12.49
Dusted with a spicy breading, lightly fried and served with homemade marinara.
Calamari Salad$13.50
Our fresh calamari dusted with spicy breading and lightly fried. Served atop romaine lettuce and tossed with parmesan cheese and wasabi ranch dressing.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Map

