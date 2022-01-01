Calamari in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve calamari
More about Apollonia Grill
Apollonia Grill
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park
|Calamari
|$14.99
Fried crispy, aioli sauce, marinara and lemon.
More about Scuderia Italian Cuisine
Scuderia Italian Cuisine
4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton
|Calamari
|$14.00
Lightly breaded and fried, served with lemon, and our home-made marinara
More about The Saucy Crawfish
SEAFOOD
The Saucy Crawfish
3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Golden crispy fried calamari. Comes with a side of fries.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$11.95
Lightly dusted calamari fried and served with our classic tomato sauce.
|CALAMARI FRA DIAVOLO
|$18.95
Tender calamari with a spicy marinara sauce, or classic marinara sauce. Over pasta.
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$13.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$13.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$15.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$13.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$13.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$15.00
Tossed with fresh mint, chopped peanut, and kabayaki, served with sweet chili aioli and grilled lime
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6906 14th Street W., Bradenton
|Calamari
|$12.49
Dusted with a spicy breading, lightly fried and served with homemade marinara.
|Calamari Salad
|$13.50
Our fresh calamari dusted with spicy breading and lightly fried. Served atop romaine lettuce and tossed with parmesan cheese and wasabi ranch dressing.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
|Calamari
|$12.49
Dusted with a spicy breading, lightly fried and served with homemade marinara.
|Calamari Salad
|$13.50
Our fresh calamari dusted with spicy breading and lightly fried. Served atop romaine lettuce and tossed with parmesan cheese and wasabi ranch dressing.