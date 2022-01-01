Chicken pasta in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Apollonia Grill
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park
|Greek Chicken Pasta
|$19.99
Sauteed chicken, pancetta, mushrooms, sundried tomato, olives, roasted garlic creme, goat cheese and feta over rigatoni pasta.
SEAFOOD
The Saucy Crawfish
3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Chicken Pasta
|$12.00
Chicken garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|PASTA CHICKEN & BROCCOLI
|$21.45
Chicken, broccoli, sun dried tomatoes with garlic, white wine, pecorino cheese and extra virgin olive oil.