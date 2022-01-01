Chicken pasta in Bradenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Apollonia Grill

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Chicken Pasta$19.99
Sauteed chicken, pancetta, mushrooms, sundried tomato, olives, roasted garlic creme, goat cheese and feta over rigatoni pasta.
More about Apollonia Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Saucy Crawfish

3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.3 (761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pasta$12.00
Chicken garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
More about The Saucy Crawfish
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PASTA CHICKEN & BROCCOLI$21.45
Chicken, broccoli, sun dried tomatoes with garlic, white wine, pecorino cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
Casa Di Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ARTICHOKE PASTA W/ SPINACH & CHICKEN$11.99
Penne pasta served with light oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese & touch a white wine (side of garlic toast)
More about Casa Di Pizza

