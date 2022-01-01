Chicken pitas in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Hummus Bay
Hummus Bay
7307 52nd Place East, Bradenton
|chicken shawarma pita pocket
|$9.95
Traditional pita sandwich with hummus spread, tomato cucumber salad mix, purple cabbage, mid-east pickles, turnips, sumac onions, parsley with choice of protein
More about Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company
Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company
700 13th Avenue East, Bradenton
|Chicken Salad Pita
|$9.00
homemade chicken salad, bibb lettuce, tomato and greek dressing on homemade pita; served with choice of lunch side.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita
|$9.00
chicken (grilled or fried), cheddar cheese, bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato and ranch on homemade pita bread; served with choice of lunch side.