Chicken pitas in Bradenton

Hummus Bay

7307 52nd Place East, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
chicken shawarma pita pocket$9.95
Traditional pita sandwich with hummus spread, tomato cucumber salad mix, purple cabbage, mid-east pickles, turnips, sumac onions, parsley with choice of protein
More about Hummus Bay
Item pic

 

Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company

700 13th Avenue East, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Pita$9.00
homemade chicken salad, bibb lettuce, tomato and greek dressing on homemade pita; served with choice of lunch side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita$9.00
chicken (grilled or fried), cheddar cheese, bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato and ranch on homemade pita bread; served with choice of lunch side.
More about Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Sarasota

8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo$11.00
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.50
All natural grilled chicken breast
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Sarasota

