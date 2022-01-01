Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Casa Di Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN GREEK SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese and grilled chicken
GRILLED CHICKEN N' CHEESE SALAD$11.99
Served with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, eggs, American cheese, chi-chi beans, black olives, green olives and fresh grilled chicken
More about Casa Di Pizza
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC image

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$16.25
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

4650 FL-64US, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (451 reviews)
Takeout
1/2lb Finest Chicken Salad$5.75
More about Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Melt$9.50
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
Walnut Chicken Salad$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

