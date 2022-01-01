Chicken salad in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve chicken salad
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton
|CHICKEN GREEK SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese and grilled chicken
|GRILLED CHICKEN N' CHEESE SALAD
|$11.99
Served with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, eggs, American cheese, chi-chi beans, black olives, green olives and fresh grilled chicken
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery
4650 FL-64US, Bradenton
|1/2lb Finest Chicken Salad
|$5.75
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$9.50
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
|Walnut Chicken Salad
|$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken