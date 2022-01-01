Chicken wraps in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Apollonia Grill
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park
|Chicken Wrap
|$13.49
Grilled chicken breast, our Greek salad all chopped and mixed in Greek dressing wrapped in a whole wheat wrap, with fries.
Hummus Bay
7307 52nd Place East, Bradenton
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$10.95
vertically grilled chicken breast and thigh over a garlic spread topped with mid-east pickles, tomato slices. parsley, sumac onions and tahini drizzle
|Chicken Kabob Wrap
|$11.95
freshly grilled ground chicken kabob over a tzatziki spread, topped with our tomato slices, parsley, sumac onions, and mid-east pickles topped with a tahini drizzle
Beef 'O' Brady's
4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
Beef 'O' Brady's
4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton
