Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Bradenton

Go
Bradenton restaurants
Toast

Bradenton restaurants that serve chopped salad

Nancy's BBQ image

 

Nancy's BBQ

14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED SALAD$8.95
More about Nancy's BBQ
Crop Juice image

 

Crop Juice

8211 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD$14.00
salad: romaine, purple cabbage / dressing: peanut butter, orange juice, coconut aminos, lime, cold pressed ginger juice, garlic, coconut nectar, sea salt / toppings: red bell peppers, green onions, carrots, cashews, cilantro, sesame seeds
More about Crop Juice
Chopped Greek Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton

Salmon

Garlic Knots

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Edamame

Clam Chowder

Chicken Fajitas

Tacos

Map

More near Bradenton to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston