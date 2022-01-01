Chopped salad in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Crop Juice
Crop Juice
8211 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton
|ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD
|$14.00
salad: romaine, purple cabbage / dressing: peanut butter, orange juice, coconut aminos, lime, cold pressed ginger juice, garlic, coconut nectar, sea salt / toppings: red bell peppers, green onions, carrots, cashews, cilantro, sesame seeds
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton
|Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken