Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Bradenton

Go
Bradenton restaurants
Toast

Bradenton restaurants that serve clams

Consumer pic

 

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Linguini and Clams$18.00
Baby clams tossed with fresh garlic, herbs, white wine with parmesan and romano cheese, served in marinara or white wine.
Clams Casino$12.00
white base, bacon, diced tri-colored peppers, mozzarella, and provolone.
More about Scuderia Italian Cuisine
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE$18.95
Fresh chopped clams with your choice of sauce (red or white)
BAKED CLAMS$9.95
Whole baked clams with Michelangelo classic oreganatta stuffing.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
PIER 22 image

 

PIER 22

1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder - BOWL$8.00
creamy chowder filled with fresh clams, potatoes and vegetables, served with oyster crackers
More about PIER 22
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Clam Strip Dinner$17.99
New England Clam Chowder$4.75
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Clam Strip Dinner$17.99
New England Clam Chowder$4.75
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton

Grilled Chicken

Greek Salad

Garlic Knots

Pesto Pizza

Chai Lattes

Shrimp Tacos

Fish Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Bradenton to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston