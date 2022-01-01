Clams in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve clams
Scuderia Italian Cuisine
4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton
|Linguini and Clams
|$18.00
Baby clams tossed with fresh garlic, herbs, white wine with parmesan and romano cheese, served in marinara or white wine.
|Clams Casino
|$12.00
white base, bacon, diced tri-colored peppers, mozzarella, and provolone.
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE
|$18.95
Fresh chopped clams with your choice of sauce (red or white)
|BAKED CLAMS
|$9.95
Whole baked clams with Michelangelo classic oreganatta stuffing.
PIER 22
1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton
|New England Clam Chowder - BOWL
|$8.00
creamy chowder filled with fresh clams, potatoes and vegetables, served with oyster crackers
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6906 14th Street W., Bradenton
|Fried Clam Strip Dinner
|$17.99
|New England Clam Chowder
|$4.75
