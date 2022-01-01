Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Bradenton
/
Bradenton
/
Coleslaw
Bradenton restaurants that serve coleslaw
Skillets Restaurant
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.50
More about Skillets Restaurant
Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company
700 13th Avenue East, Bradenton
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$2.00
southern style chopped coleslaw in sweet and tangy dressing
More about Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company
