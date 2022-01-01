Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Chang Kao Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Chang Kao Thai Cuisine

6233 14th St W., Bradenton

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Basil$15.95
Crispy chicken sautéed with fresh minced hot peppers, onion, mushroom, and basil.
More about Chang Kao Thai Cuisine
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC image

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$16.25
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton

