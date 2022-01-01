Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Bradenton

Go
Bradenton restaurants
Toast

Bradenton restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Skillets Restaurant

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$12.25
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tuna Salad Croissant$12.25
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets Restaurant
Item pic

 

Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company

700 13th Avenue East, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Croissant$4.50
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Chicken Salad Croissant$8.00
homemade chicken salad, bibb lettuce and tomato on a croissant bun; served with choice of lunch side.
More about Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton

Falafel Pitas

Sea Scallops

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Pizza

Tortellini

Katsu

Avocado Toast

Ravioli

Map

More near Bradenton to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (290 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (198 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1723 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston