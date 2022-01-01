Curry in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve curry
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine - 6233 14th St W.
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine - 6233 14th St W.
6233 14th St W., Bradenton
|Panang Curry
|$0.00
Panang curry spices cooked in coconut milk, string bean, bell pepper, onion, snow peas, carrot, kaffir leaves and your choice of meat.
|Mango Curry
|$0.00
Yellow curry spices, cooked in coconut milk, fresh mango, bell pepper, onion, carrot, snow peas, and your choice of meat.
|Green Curry - Lunch
|$0.00
Green curry spices cooked in coconut milk bamboo shoots, bell pepper, eggplant, string bean, carrot, basil and your choice of meat.