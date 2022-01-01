Eggplant parm in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Scuderia Italian Cuisine
4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton
|Eggplant Parm
|$20.00
Seasoned and breaded eggplant slices topped with our homemade sauce and mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pasta of your choice
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$17.95
Breaded eggplant, fried and layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SLICE
|$3.70
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA HERO
|$9.95
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.