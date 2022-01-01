Eggplant parm in Bradenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$20.00
Seasoned and breaded eggplant slices topped with our homemade sauce and mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pasta of your choice
More about Scuderia Italian Cuisine
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$17.95
Breaded eggplant, fried and layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SLICE$3.70
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA HERO$9.95
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
Casa Di Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EGGPLANT PARM DINNER$13.59
Eggplant topped with sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne pasta, house salad & garlic toast.
EGGPLANT PARM SUB$10.49
More about Casa Di Pizza

