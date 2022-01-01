Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve fish and chips

3 Keys Brewing image

 

3 Keys Brewing

2505 Manatee Avenue E., Bradenton

3 KEYS BEER BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS$14.00
Flaky white cod, house made batter, fries and house made tartar sauce
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

Fish & Chips Dinner$16.25
Flaky, North Atlantic Pollock deep-fried to a golden brown.
LB Fish & Chips$11.99
A lighter portion of AMOB's all-time best seller. Flaky North Atlantic Pollock deep-fried to a golden brown.
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Fish & Chips Dinner$16.25
Flaky, North Atlantic Pollock deep-fried to a golden brown.
LB Fish & Chips$11.99
A lighter portion of AMOB's all-time best seller. Flaky North Atlantic Pollock deep-fried to a golden brown.
