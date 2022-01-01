Fish tacos in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve fish tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's
4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Urban Taco
11161 E SR70, Bradenton
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$3.95
Taco with fresh sautéed fish, topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and garlic cilantro sauce
Beef 'O' Brady's
4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6906 14th Street W., Bradenton
|Fish Taco
|$13.49
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
|Fish Taco
|$13.49
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.