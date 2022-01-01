Fish tacos in Bradenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef 'O' Brady's

4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (1758 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's

1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Urban Taco

11161 E SR70, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAJA FISH TACO$3.95
Taco with fresh sautéed fish, topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and garlic cilantro sauce
Beef 'O' Brady's

4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.49
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.49
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
