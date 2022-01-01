Fried rice in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve fried rice
More about The Saucy Crawfish
SEAFOOD
The Saucy Crawfish
3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Combination Fried Rice (Chicken, Sausage, and Shrimp)
|$14.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.
|Chicken & Sausage Fried Rice
|$12.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.
More about Chang Kao Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine
6233 14th St W., Bradenton
|Indonesian Fried Rice
|$15.95
Stir fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, scallion with chili sauce and curry powder.
|Egg fried rice
|$4.95
|Combo Fried Rice
|$15.95
Stir fried rice with chicken, beef, pork, with egg, onion, carrot, baby corn, snow peas, green peas and scallion.