Fried rice in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve fried rice

SEAFOOD

The Saucy Crawfish

3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.3 (761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Combination Fried Rice (Chicken, Sausage, and Shrimp)$14.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.
Chicken & Sausage Fried Rice$12.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.
Chicken Fried Rice$11.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and pick of our house sauce.
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Chang Kao Thai Cuisine

6233 14th St W., Bradenton

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Indonesian Fried Rice$15.95
Stir fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, scallion with chili sauce and curry powder.
Egg fried rice$4.95
Combo Fried Rice$15.95
Stir fried rice with chicken, beef, pork, with egg, onion, carrot, baby corn, snow peas, green peas and scallion.
