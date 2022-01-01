Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Bradenton

Go
Bradenton restaurants
Toast

Bradenton restaurants that serve fritters

Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Landside

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Conch Fritters$9.99
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Landside
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Cortez

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Conch Fritters$9.99
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Cortez

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton

Falafel Pitas

Cookies

Ravioli

Nachos

French Toast

Reuben

Tacos

Pancakes

Map

More near Bradenton to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston