Garlic bread in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve garlic bread

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$4.00
Italian bread toasted with olive oil, herbs and fresh garlic.
More about Scuderia Italian Cuisine
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC BREAD$5.95
Garlic, rosemary, sea salt, and sweet cream butter. Try it with cheese!
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$1.49
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$1.49
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

