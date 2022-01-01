Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve garlic knots

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 DZ GARLIC KNOTS$4.95
GARLIC KNOT (1 EA)$1.00
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
Casa Di Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GARLIC KNOTS$4.29
More about Casa Di Pizza
GARLIC KNOTS image

 

Agrigento Pizzeria & Caffe

5227 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
GARLIC KNOTS$1.25
Freshly baked strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley. Buy 3 or more get a free side of our tomato sauce.
More about Agrigento Pizzeria & Caffe
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Main Street Trattoria

8131 M101 Lakewood Main St, Lakewood Ranch

Avg 3.7 (635 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots$9.95
More about Main Street Trattoria

