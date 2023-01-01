Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorgonzola salad in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GORGONZOLA SALAD$0.00
Mesculine salad roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomato, and Gaeta olives with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
HT-GORGONZOLA SALAD$50.00
GORGONZOLA SALAD PIZZA$24.95
Thin, crispy sicilian topped with our gorgonzola salad.
Bella Mia Italian Restaurant

5917 Manatee Ave. West #401, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
GORGONZOLA SALAD$0.00
Mesculine salad roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomato, and Gaeta olives with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
