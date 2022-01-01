Greek salad in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Skillets
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Greek Salad
|$11.25
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".
More about Apollonia Grill
Apollonia Grill
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park
|Greek Salad
|$12.99
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, kalamata olives, house roasted beets, pepperoncini, onion and barrel aged feta cheese.
More about Hummus Bay
Hummus Bay
7307 52nd Place East, Bradenton
|Greek Salad
|$10.95
romaine, cucumber, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, HB vinaigrette dressing
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|GREEK SALAD
|$10.95
Romaine and cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes feta cheese, oregano and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Casa Di Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton
|CHICKEN GREEK SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese and grilled chicken
|Full Pan Greek Salad
|$32.50
|GREEK SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes and feta cheese
More about Agrigento Pizzeria & Caffe
Agrigento Pizzeria & Caffe
5227 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton
|GREEK SALAD
|$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, feta cheese, banana peppers.
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton
|Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
|Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.