Greek salad in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Salad image

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.25
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".
Item pic

 

Apollonia Grill

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$12.99
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, kalamata olives, house roasted beets, pepperoncini, onion and barrel aged feta cheese.
Item pic

 

Hummus Bay

7307 52nd Place East, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.95
romaine, cucumber, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, HB vinaigrette dressing
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK SALAD$10.95
Romaine and cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes feta cheese, oregano and extra virgin olive oil.
Casa Di Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN GREEK SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese and grilled chicken
Full Pan Greek Salad$32.50
GREEK SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes and feta cheese
Agrigento Pizzeria & Caffe image

 

Agrigento Pizzeria & Caffe

5227 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
GREEK SALAD$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, feta cheese, banana peppers.
Chopped Greek Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
