Grilled chicken in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve grilled chicken

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (1758 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SunCoast Meal Prep

3332 26th ave East unit h, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Keto Grilled Chicken Lean$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Asparagus, Roasted Broccoli and our lovely asian sweet pepper sauce! The sauce is the boss and can only be properly explained when tasted! Calories 300 Protein 29g Carb 16g Fat 15g
More about SunCoast Meal Prep
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN HERO$11.95
Grilled chicken with lettuce tomato, onions, and balsamic vinnaigrette dressing.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
Beef 'O' Brady's

1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (536 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN N' CHEESE SALAD$11.99
Served with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, eggs, American cheese, chi-chi beans, black olives, green olives and fresh grilled chicken
More about Casa Di Pizza

