Grilled chicken in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Beef 'O' Brady's
4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
SunCoast Meal Prep
3332 26th ave East unit h, Bradenton
|Keto Grilled Chicken Lean
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Asparagus, Roasted Broccoli and our lovely asian sweet pepper sauce! The sauce is the boss and can only be properly explained when tasted! Calories 300 Protein 29g Carb 16g Fat 15g
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|GRILLED CHICKEN HERO
|$11.95
Grilled chicken with lettuce tomato, onions, and balsamic vinnaigrette dressing.
