Grilled chicken wraps in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Beef 'O' Brady's

4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (1758 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's

1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's

4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
