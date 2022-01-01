Grilled chicken wraps in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)