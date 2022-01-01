Grits in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve grits
More about Skillets
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Grits Cup
|$4.75
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
More about Atria Cafe
Atria Cafe
4120 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, BRADENTON
|HEIRLOOM GRITS ELOTE
|$12.00
PURPLE HEIRLOOM GRITS + ATRIA CRÈME FRAICHE + FETA + CILANTRO + TAJIN
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
|Cheese Grits
|$2.25