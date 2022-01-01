Hummus in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve hummus
Hummus Bay
7307 52nd Place East, Bradenton
|fresh hummus
|$6.95
ground chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon, garlic and salt, made daily, and served with 2 pitas
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|WHIPPED CITRUS HUMMUS
|$9.00
Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.
|CITRUS HUMMUS
|$9.00
Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.