Hummus in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Hummus Bay

7307 52nd Place East, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
fresh hummus$6.95
ground chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon, garlic and salt, made daily, and served with 2 pitas
More about Hummus Bay
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC image

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
WHIPPED CITRUS HUMMUS$9.00
Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.
CITRUS HUMMUS$9.00
Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Consumer pic

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
WHIPPED CITRUS HUMMUS$9.00
Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.
CITRUS HUMMUS$9.00
Served with seasoned flatbread, carrots, and celery.
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton

