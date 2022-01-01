Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve mussels

1a115fc1-f8c8-475f-8163-5c4f8749218b image

SEAFOOD

The Saucy Crawfish

3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.3 (761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Combo C - Mussel Madness$22.95
Blue Mussel (1 LB), Green Mussel (1 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
Green Mussels$8.50
New Zealand Mussels tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Blue Mussels$6.50
Blue Mussels tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
More about The Saucy Crawfish
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MUSSELS APP$11.95
Fresh sauteed mussels served with light wine marinara sauce, or garlic & oil.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
Item pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels Provencal$14.99
Sauteed in white wine with scallions, garlic, tomato, basil, and finished with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

