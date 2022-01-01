Mussels in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve mussels
More about The Saucy Crawfish
SEAFOOD
The Saucy Crawfish
3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Combo C - Mussel Madness
|$22.95
Blue Mussel (1 LB), Green Mussel (1 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
|Green Mussels
|$8.50
New Zealand Mussels tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
|Blue Mussels
|$6.50
Blue Mussels tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|MUSSELS APP
|$11.95
Fresh sauteed mussels served with light wine marinara sauce, or garlic & oil.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
|Mussels Provencal
|$14.99
Sauteed in white wine with scallions, garlic, tomato, basil, and finished with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.