Nachos in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve nachos
Beef 'O' Brady's
4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Urban Taco
11161 E SR70, Bradenton
|KIDS NACHOS MEAL
|$5.95
Kids nacho meal includes fried corn tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or ground beef, melted queso, and sour cream
|URBAN NACHOS
|$8.95
Traditional nachos made with house cut fried corn chips, spiced ground beef, creamy melted queso, fresh pico de gallo, and house made guacamole. Ole!
|NACHOS
|$8.95
Build your own nachos - made with house cut fried corn chips, melted queso, fresh made guacamole, sour cream, and topped with your choice of protein, beans, and other ingredients.
Beef 'O' Brady's
4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)