Nachos in Bradenton

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (1758 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Nancy's BBQ image

 

Nancy's BBQ

14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
LORRAINE ROAD NACHOS$8.95
More about Nancy's BBQ
Item pic

 

Urban Taco

11161 E SR70, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS NACHOS MEAL$5.95
Kids nacho meal includes fried corn tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or ground beef, melted queso, and sour cream
URBAN NACHOS$8.95
Traditional nachos made with house cut fried corn chips, spiced ground beef, creamy melted queso, fresh pico de gallo, and house made guacamole. Ole!
NACHOS$8.95
Build your own nachos - made with house cut fried corn chips, melted queso, fresh made guacamole, sour cream, and topped with your choice of protein, beans, and other ingredients.
More about Urban Taco
Map

