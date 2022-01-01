Paninis in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve paninis
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
Tuna Pepper Jack Panini
$12.50
Albacore Tuna Salad, Bermuda Onion, Honey Mustard, on a freshly grilled Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tomato Provolone Panini
$11.50
Smokehouse Bacon, Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Chives, Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Cuban Panini
$12.25
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.