Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Bradenton

Go
Bradenton restaurants
Toast

Bradenton restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Pepper Jack Panini$12.50
Albacore Tuna Salad, Bermuda Onion, Honey Mustard, on a freshly grilled Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tomato Provolone Panini$11.50
Smokehouse Bacon, Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Chives, Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Cuban Panini$12.25
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Atria Cafe

4120 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, BRADENTON

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MUFFULETTA PANINI$12.00
MORTADELLA + SALAMI + PROVOLONE + OLIVE SALAD + HOUSE GIARDINIERA
More about Atria Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton

Cannolis

Edamame

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Fried Rice

Sea Scallops

Map

More near Bradenton to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston